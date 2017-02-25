As we approach Nokia 3310 reboot phone's launch at MWC 2017, more details about the device have shown up on the Internet. The new information suggests that the reboot of the Nokia 3310 phone will feature a colour screen and run Series 30 user interface.

The new details about the Nokia 3310 reboot, provided by prolific tipster Evan Blass, suggest that the upcoming phone will run the Nokia Series 30+ user interface - last seen on HMD Global's Nokia 150 that was launched in December, and as far back as the Nokia 108 in 2013. As previously anticipated, Blass adds the feature phone will bear a colour display, unlike its predecessor, which featured a monochrome screen.

Evan Blass aka @evleaks has further tipped that the feature phone will come in multiple colours with possibly swappable faceplates. To give a better perspective of how the phone shapes up, Blass has asked readers to imagine a mashup of original Nokia 3310 and the new Nokia 150, possibly referring to the classic phone's form factor running the recent offering's operating system.

A recent leak suggested that HMD Global, the company that currently holds the right to manufacture and sell phones under Nokia brand name, will now stray away too much from the design of the original Nokia 3310 phone to retain the sturdy form factor and bring out the nostalgia. As per the leak, the phone's display will be larger and will be accompanied by a physical keyboard whose key size and structure will be changed from the original.

The Nokia 3310 reboot will reportedly be priced at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 4,000), and will be made available soon after its launch at MWC 2017 on Sunday. It is expected to be made available in three colour variants - red, yellow, and green. HMD Global will reportedly partner with Carphone Warehouse to launch the new feature phone in the UK.

Besides the Nokia 3310 refresh, Nokia is expected to launch two budget Nokia devices - Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 on Sunday. Further, the company can possibly announce the global availability of the Nokia 6 smartphone.