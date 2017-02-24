Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 3310 Price, Design Leaked Ahead of MWC 2017 Launch

 
24 February 2017
Highlights

  • Refreshed Nokia 3310 to sport a larger display
  • It is expected to be priced at EUR 59
  • It is tipped to be available in red, yellow, and green

Nokia made an official comeback in January with the mid-ranger Nokia 6 smartphone, but it launched the device only in China to test the waters. The smartphone was well received in the country, and now licensing partner HMD Global plans to unleash a host of Nokia phones into the market, putting an official end to all the waiting. One of those phones is Nokia 3310, and now a fresh leak gives us design, and price details about the revamped version of the iconic phone.

This leak comes from Vtechgraphy and it notes that the Nokia 3310 will sport the same sturdy form factor as the original version. It will be a feature phone and not a smartphone, but will be slimmer and lighter than the original one. The phone's display will be larger accompanied by a physical keyboard whose key size and structure will be changed. It will also sport a colour display, replacing the monochromatic one.

The Nokia 3310 is reportedly going to be priced at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 4,000), and will be available soon after launch at MWC 2017 on February 26. It will be available in three colour variants - red, yellow, and green - and a separate report from MobileToday claims that HMD Global will partner with Carphone Warehouse to launch it in the UK.

The Finland-based company is expected to unveil four new phones at its event on Sunday. Apart from the Nokia 3310 refresh, other Nokia phones expected to debut later this week include two budget Nokia devices - Nokia 3 and Nokia 5. Global availability details of the Nokia 6 could also be announced. HMD has confirmed that it will live stream the event on YouTube and Facebook. We will be on ground zero giving you all the updates as well. Stay tuned!

Tasneem Akolawala

