Several new Nokia handsets are expected to debut at the HMD Global's February 26 event at the upcoming MWC 2017 trade show in Barcelona later this month. Nokia 6, the smartphone touted as the comeback device for Nokia, is also expected to see global availability details out at the same event. Thanks to a flurry of leaks, HMD Global is said to introduce a high-end Nokia P1 smartphone while a couple of affordable smartphones, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, are also expected to be part of the new product portfolio. Out of all the new Nokia handsets, the Nokia 3310 refresh is the one that has been garnering most interest lately.

Nokia 3310 reboot

Nokia 3310 will be in the limelight once again next week, as HMD Global - which holds the rights to the Nokia brand on mobile devices - is rumoured to reboot the classic handset at its February 26 event. It is likely to be a feature phone with basic multimedia functions, and not a full-fledged Android smartphone. The reboot of the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 4,000).

Nokia P1: Specifications and price

To start off, the Nokia P1 is anticipated to be the company's new Android flagship smartphone and leaks so far have given us a fair look at the smartphone and given us hints of its price, specifications, and availability. The Nokia P1 Android smartphone is likely be available in 128GB and 256GB storage models said to be priced at around $800 (roughly Rs. 54,500) and around $950 (roughly Rs. 64,700) respectively. The smartphone is however initially expected to be a China-only, much like the Nokia 6, though Nokia P1 international availability should be revealed later. Based on the concept renders, the Nokia P1 is a high-end device with a metal unibody design and sports a fingerprint scanner.

Leaked Nokia P1 specifications suggest that the smartphone will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and feature a 5.3-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The Nokia P1 is widely rumoured to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM, though it will interesting to see whether it will be available in the market ahead of the Galaxy S8, as reports claim Samsung has "first dibs" of the new chipset. The Nokia P1 is said to come with a Zeiss-certified 22.6-megapixel sensor, and is expected to come with IP57-certification for dust and water resistance. It is likely to pack a 3500mAh battery with support for quick charging.

Nokia 3: Specifications and price

The Nokia 3 budget Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone is also expected to debut at the Nokia MWC 2017 event, alongside the Nokia 5. The alleged Nokia 3 is said to be priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 10,500). According to preliminary leaks, the Nokia 3 Android smartphone will feature a 5.2-inch HD display; run Android 7.0 Nougat; 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor; 2GB of RAM; Adreno 308 GPU; 16GB inbuilt storage; support expandable storage via microSD card; 13-megapixel rear camera, and also come with a 5-megapixel front camera. The Nokia 3 will likely make its way to major markets by March and April.

Nokia 5: Specifications and price

The Nokia 5, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a 5.2-inch HD display and come with 2GB of RAM. It is expected to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera, and carry a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,000). Other details about the Nokia 5 smartphone are not yet available.

Nokia 6 global launch plans

Lastly, the Nokia 6 smartphone, which was unveiled last month in China, will most likely get international launch details outside China. To recall, HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 smartphone last month at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in China. The Nokia 6 smartphone has so far been available in China twice and has seen tremendous response there. In fact, the new Nokia smartphone used to sell out so fast that people mistook the regular sales for flash sales. Nokia 6 was recently available in India unofficially via eBay India which was selling the smartphone at almost double the launch price in China.