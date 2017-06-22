The original Nokia 3310 was well known for its durability and if you have been following Internet memes over the past decade, you would know this by now. However, as it turns out, the new Nokia 3310 doesn't seem to match up to its competition in terms of scratch resistance as well as build quality thanks to the use of plastic screen and body on the handset.

In a test video posted by channel named VoloKin Project on YouTube, the Nokia 3310 (2017) offered little resistance against scratches when the tester tried to use a level 5 knife, which doesn't scratch modern flagships including Samsung Galaxy S8. Due to the presence of plastic screen and body, the new feature phone from Nokia fell victim to permanent scratches even with keys that are likely to be placed in users' pocket often times.

Not only did the camera lens scratch easily with the knife used in test but the entire camera panel popped out fairly easily on applying some pressure with the knife on the sides, as can be seen in the video embedded above. While it was expected due to presence of plastic screen, the phone's front got burned rather easily in the burn test and produced irreversible marks at the front of display.

The only solace that the new Nokia 3310 got from entire routine was from the bend test. While the tester seemingly applied all the force at his disposal, he couldn't bend the phone with his bare hands. While the phone's body popped out a little in the bend test, it was easily fixed by merely pressing the phone from both ends at once.

Although the durability offered by the original Nokia 3310 is a stuff of legends, it seems like the smartphones are now moving in the right direction with the use of glass and metal instead of plastic to enhance the build quality. Nobody likes their phone all scratched up and if this is a concern for you, you might want to think twice before buying the revamped Nokia 3310 despite it costing just Rs. 3310 in India.

To recall, the Nokia 3310 (2017) was launched in India last month. If you want to get in-depth information about its performance, you might want to check out our review of the feature phone.