Nokia 3310 Contest Lets You Design a Limited Edition Variant

02 May 2017
Highlights

  • HMD Global wants artists, designers to upload artwork for the 3310
  • Last day for submitting the designs has been extended till May 10
  • Limited edition variant expected to go on sale in Q2

When HMD Global revived the Nokia brand earlier this year at MWC 2017, the one phone that caught everyone's attention was the revamped Nokia 3310 (2017). The feature phone was unveiled to bring the best of the iconic Nokia 3310 with modern-day aesthetics. The handset is being offered in Warm Red, Dark Blue, Yellow, and Grey colours, but HMD Global is trying to add a creative flavour to the phone, asking its Instagram followers to pitch in.

HMD Global announced on the Nokia Mobile Instagram page that it's looking for artists, designers, and illustrators to come out with creative artworksfor the Nokia 3310 (2017). Those interested can post their work on Instagram with the hashtag #3310art for a chance to have it featured on a limited edition Nokia 3310 (2017).

Those interested can upload their Nokia 3310 artwork on Instagram with the hashtag and will also need to follow @NokiaMobile to follow all the latest details regarding the competition. The submissions will be judged by HMD Global and I Love Dust, a UK-based design studio. Last day for submitting the designs has been extended till May 10.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) is yet to go on sale and is expected to hit some countries such as Spain this month. We do know that the feature phone along with the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 are set for a Q2 release so we can expect to hear something on this in the next few weeks. Furthermore, although the company hasn't stated it explicitly, the limited edition Nokia 3310 (2017) may also be launched this quarter.

The new Nokia 3310 (2017) sports a refreshed design, keeping the rounded edges and sturdy build iconic to the original 3310. The new curved screen window is designed for better "readability in sunlight." The phone also sports new push buttons and a new UI with similarities to the original.

The 2-megapixel rear camera on the Nokia 3310 (2017) and a 3.5mm audio jack are some of the biggest updates to the handset. Other Nokia 3310 specifications include a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 2G connectivity, and Nokia Series 30+ OS. The handset comes with 16MB storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 32GB). It also packs a 1200mAh battery pack which promises talk time of up to 22 hours and standby time of up to 31 days.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 3310 (2017), Nokia 3310, Mobiles
Sanket Vijayasarathy

