HMD Global at MWC 2017 launched a revamped version of the iconic Nokia 3310, which arguably stole the show. The feature phone is expected to go on sale in Germany and Austria on April 28, but interestingly the phone has already made it on to an Indian retailer site priced at Rs. 3,899.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) has been been spotted on Indian retailer OnlyMobiles.com where it is priced at Rs. 3,899 and is listed as "Coming Soon". Apart from detailing the specifications, the site also lists that it will be available in Warm Red, Dark Blue, Yellow and Grey colour options.

There has been no official word from HMD Global on the Nokia 3310 (2017) pricing and availability and one should take this listing with a handful of salt. HMD Global told Gadgets 360 back in March that the Nokia 3310 will likely be launched in India in Q2 ahead of the Nokia-branded smartphones, and the company reiterated the same when Gadgets 360 reached out for a statement on Tuesday. The company confirmed that the Nokia 3310 (2017) price in India revealed by the OnlyMobile listing is unofficial, and it has not made any announcements regarding the same.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) sports a refreshed design, keeping the rounded edges and sturdy build iconic to the original 3310. The new curved screen window is designed for better "readability in sunlight." The phone also sports new push buttons and a new UI with similarities to the original. The new colours also add some vibrancy to the Nokia 3310 with Red, Yellow, Blue and Grey colours as options.

The 2-megapixel rear camera on the Nokia 3310 (2017) and a 3.5mm audio jack are some of the biggest updates to the handset. Other Nokia 3310 specifications include a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 2G connectivity, and Nokia Series 30+ OS. The handset comes with 16MB storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 32GB). It also packs a 1200mAh battery pack which promises talk time of up to 22 hours and standby time of up to 31 days.