Nokia made its re-entry into the smartphone market in January with HMD Global's Nokia 6, and the mid-range smartphone managed to grab a lot of attention. It went out of stock in under a minute, and soon after, HMD Global decided to go 'global' at MWC 2017 with the launch of many other phones. However, the most notable one was the Nokia 3310 reboot that comes in a tweaked modern design, a larger colour display, and few other changes. The device priced at EUR 49 is up for pre-orders on Carphone Warehouse, and the company claims that the device has attracted many buyers.

The Telegraph quotes the retailer to say the demand for a feature phone like the Nokia 3310 (2017) was "unprecedented". The retailer is said to be the only company in the UK to have opened pre-registrations for the feature phone.

"There has been an astonishing groundswell of interest in the Nokia 3310 following the launch announcement of this reimagined classic. Levels of pre-registrations at Carphone Warehouse are incredibly strong, proving that it's not all hype and that consumers really want to get their hands on one," Andrew Wilson, UK director of buying at Carphone Warehouse told the publication.

Furthermore, research firm Captify claims that interest in the Nokia brand spiked a lot following the feature phone launch, with searches for Nokia having jumped 797 percent following the launch of the feature phone. Captify's research also showed a "spike in searches for carriers in relation to the device, which could indicate intent to buy", the publication notes.

Separately, analysts also suggest that Nokia's 2.5G connectivity could hamper sales in western markets as the network bands have been switched off in many countries like the US and Canada.

Talking about the Nokia 6 smartphone, the new 32GB variant along with the old 64GB variant went on sale on JD.com in China again on Tuesday, and went out of stock instantly. Nokiapoweruser reports that the devices had amassed huge number of pre-registrations, and has already crossed 28,000 user reviews on the site as well. This, again, testifies the growing interest in the Nokia brand. The Nokia 6 will also be sold globally, but the first Nokia phone to arrive to India will be the Nokia 3310 (2017) sometime in the second quarter.