Nokia 3310, the iconic feature phone, has finally been announced for the Indian market. HMD Global, the company that owns the rights to Nokia brand, has confirmed that the Nokia 3310 (2017) will be available in India at a "recommended best buy price" of Rs. 3,310 from Thursday.

The company has confirmed that the legendary feature phone will be going on sale via offline channels in four colours Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey, both with a matte finish.

As earlier reported by Gadgets 360, the Nokia 3310 is being unveiled in India ahead of other Android phones. The New Nokia 3310 stole the limelight at the company's MWC 2017 global launch and received an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response at the event.

The new Nokia 3310 sports a refreshed design, keeping the rounded edges and sturdy build iconic to the original 3310. The new curved screen window is designed for better "readability in sunlight." The phone also sports new push buttons and a new UI with similarities to the original.

The new Nokia 3310, much like its original sibling, features a massive standby time of up to a month, a highlight of the device. The new Nokia 3310 also includes the regular Micro-USB port and ditches the pin charger. It supports 2G Internet access and Bluetooth 3.0 with Nokia's SLAM technology.

The Nokia 3310 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) colour display, compared to the 48x84 pixel resolution of the original. The handset runs on Nokia Series 30+ OS and comes with 16MB storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 32GB). On the back is a 2-megapixel camera with LED flash; the feature phone also offers FM radio. Nokia 3310 (2017) packs a removable 1200mAh battery that offers 22 hour talk-time and month-long standby time. With the Nokia 3310 (2017), HMD Global also brought back the classic Snake game which has been optimised for the new colour screen.

Announcing the new Nokia 3310, Ajey Mehta, VP India, HMD, Global said, "Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It's got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you're after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won't let you down."