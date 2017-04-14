Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3310 (2017) 'Coming Soon' to UK Through Vodafone and EE

 
14 April 2017
Nokia 3310 (2017) 'Coming Soon' to UK Through Vodafone and EE

Highlights

  • No firm release timeline for Nokia 3310 (2017) available yet
  • The phone was launched by company at MWC 2017
  • The feature phone will retail for EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 3,200)

Carphone Warehouse, the first company said to have opened pre-registrations for Nokia 3310 (2017), claimed last month that the device was witnessing unprecedented demand. Now, mobile network operators have jumped into action as Vodafone and EE have reportedly confirmed that they will be selling the phone.

While Vodafone and EE have said that they will be selling the phone, the companies have not shared any release timeline for the device, as per a report by TechRadar. Vodafone has hinted that the device will be "coming soon". However, according to the recent rumours, the phone is expected to be made available later this month or early next month.

Notably, O2 and Three have confirmed to TechRadar that the companies currently don't have any plans to offer the Nokia 3310 (2017). The phone has been priced by Nokia at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 3,200).

Nokia 3310 (2017), despite being just a feature phone, managed to take away the spotlight from most smartphones at MWC 2017 at this can be seen as the unique selling point for Nokia. The device doesn't pack any powerful features but the nostalgia factor was enough for it to grab headlines across the world as well as attention from users.

As the phone in itself seems like a marketing gimmick for some of the higher price range phones from Nokia, it will be interesting to see how well Nokia 3310 (2017) is able to sell once it will be made available.

Nokia 3310 (2017) 'Coming Soon' to UK Through Vodafone and EE
 
 

