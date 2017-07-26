While we wait for HMD Global to unveil the Nokia 8 next month, we've got two more Nokia-related stories for you in the meantime. A recent US FCC certification hints that you may just see a 3G variant of the recently revamped Nokia 3310 (2017) alongside the launch of the Nokia 8. Meanwhile, the Silver colour variant of the Nokia 6 is once again available for pre-orders in the US after going out of stock.

The Nokia 3310 (2017)(Review) was launched by HMD Global as a way to pay rekindle our love for the Nokia brand. Keeping the nostalgia associated with the classic 3310 aside, working with a feature phone with 2G connectivity in this day and age can wear out even the most patient of us. This is perhaps why HMD Global is working on a 3G-supported Nokia 3310, according to an US FCC certification of the phone with model designation TA-1036, spotted by NokiaPowerUser. Note that the current Nokia 3310 (2017) goes by TA-1030. The size specifications revealed by FCC hints at a 3G Nokia 3310 (2017) going by the height and width.

The certification also reveals the 2G/3G bands that it will support in the US:

GSM850: 824.2 MHz - 848.8 MHz

GSM1900: 1850.2 MHz - 1909.8 MHz

WCDMA Band II: 1852.4 MHz - 1907.6 MHz

WCDMA Band V: 826.4 MHz - 846.6 MHz

Meanwhile, the Silver colour variant of the Nokia 6, which went on sale in the US earlier this month, is now back and up for pre-orders in the country via Amazon. The phone was launched in the US in Black, Silver, Copper and Blue, but the Silver variant in particular went out of stock soon after. The Amazon Prime-exclusive model (that comes with lock screen ads) will start shipping from August 18, while the non-Prime variant will ship within 1-3 weeks.