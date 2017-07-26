Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G Variant Spotted on Certification Site

 
26 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G Variant Spotted on Certification Site

Highlights

  • 3G variant of Nokia 3310 (2017) spotted on FCC
  • Could launch alongside the Nokia 8 next month
  • Nokia 6 Silver variant back in stock in the US

While we wait for HMD Global to unveil the Nokia 8 next month, we've got two more Nokia-related stories for you in the meantime. A recent US FCC certification hints that you may just see a 3G variant of the recently revamped Nokia 3310 (2017) alongside the launch of the Nokia 8. Meanwhile, the Silver colour variant of the Nokia 6 is once again available for pre-orders in the US after going out of stock.

The Nokia 3310 (2017)(Review) was launched by HMD Global as a way to pay rekindle our love for the Nokia brand. Keeping the nostalgia associated with the classic 3310 aside, working with a feature phone with 2G connectivity in this day and age can wear out even the most patient of us. This is perhaps why HMD Global is working on a 3G-supported Nokia 3310, according to an US FCC certification of the phone with model designation TA-1036, spotted by NokiaPowerUser. Note that the current Nokia 3310 (2017) goes by TA-1030. The size specifications revealed by FCC hints at a 3G Nokia 3310 (2017) going by the height and width.

nokia 3310 3g certification npu nokia

The certification also reveals the 2G/3G bands that it will support in the US:

GSM850: 824.2 MHz - 848.8 MHz

GSM1900: 1850.2 MHz - 1909.8 MHz

WCDMA Band II: 1852.4 MHz - 1907.6 MHz

WCDMA Band V: 826.4 MHz - 846.6 MHz

Meanwhile, the Silver colour variant of the Nokia 6, which went on sale in the US earlier this month, is now back and up for pre-orders in the country via Amazon. The phone was launched in the US in Black, Silver, Copper and Blue, but the Silver variant in particular went out of stock soon after. The Amazon Prime-exclusive model (that comes with lock screen ads) will start shipping from August 18, while the non-Prime variant will ship within 1-3 weeks.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia, Nokia 3310 (2017), Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G, Mobiles
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Vivo India Says Greater Noida Unit Layoffs Part of Right-Sizing Operations
Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G Variant Spotted on Certification Site
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  2. Xiaomi Mi 5X With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 7.0-Based MIUI 9 Launched
  3. Xiaomi Launches Nougat-Based MIUI 9: New Features and Download Date
  4. Jio Phone Confirmed to Be a Single SIM Mobile
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  6. Should You Be Worried About the Rise of AI?
  7. Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Renders Leak With 3.5mm Audio Jack Absent
  8. Moto Z2 Force With 6GB RAM, Dual Cameras, ShatterShield Display Launched
  9. USB 3.2 Type-C Specification Announced, Doubles Data Transfer Speeds
  10. Nokia 8 Rumour Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.