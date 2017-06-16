Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3 Now Available in India at Your Neighbourhood Retail Store

 
16 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 3 Now Available in India at Your Neighbourhood Retail Store

Highlights

  • Nokia 3 was launched in India earlier this week at Rs. 9,499
  • The phone is exclusively being sold via offline retail channels
  • Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 pre-orders to begin next month

At the start of this week, Nokia launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 Android smartphones in India. At the time of launch, HMD Global said that the Nokia 3 will be available via offline channels from June 16, and as expected, the smartphone is now available via several retailers across the country, a fact that Gadgets 360 has been able to confirm.

Nokia 3 price in India and specifications

Nokia 3 is the cheapest of the three new Nokia Android smartphones by HMD Global, having been priced in India at Rs. 9,499. Vodafone customers will get 5GB data per month at Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on purchase of Nokia 3, as well as vouchers for Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on travel website Makemytrip.com.

Nokia 3 has been targeted at those who are looking for a premium-looking handset at a budget. It comes with a polycarbonate body and metallic frame on the sides. For specifications, the Nokia 3 has a 5-inch HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 SoC. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card support. Optics include an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back. The Nokia 3 packs a 2650mAh battery and measures 143.4x71.4x8.4mm.

With the Nokia 3 now in stores, the next date to look out for will be July 7, when the Nokia 5 will be available for pre-booking through offline channels. It’s worth noting that the Nokia 5 pre-bookings will be carried out via select mobile retail outlets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Calicut. The Nokia 5 is priced in India at Rs. 12,899. Nokia 6, on the other hand, will be exclusive to Amazon India and will go up for pre-orders from July 14.

The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch HD display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, a Snapdragon 430 processor and 2GB of RAM. It will also have a fingerprint sensor, 16GB inbuilt storage (expandable up to 128GB), a 13-megapixel rear sensor and a 8-megapixel front sensor. Specifications of the Nokia 6 include a Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 5.5-inch full-HD display, 3000mAh battery, a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front camera.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia 3 Price, Nokia 3 Buy, Nokia 3 India Buy, Nokia 3 Price in India, Nokia 3 Features, Nokia 3 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Image Leak Reignites Launch Hopes
Redmi Note 4
Nokia 3 Now Available in India at Your Neighbourhood Retail Store
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nokia
TRENDING
  1. Indian IT Industry Worst Hit As Tech Jobs Dry Up
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A Up for Grabs Today
  3. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  4. Reliance Jio Registers Slowest Subscriber Growth Ever in April: TRAI Data
  5. HTC U11 ‘Squeezable Smartphone’ to Launch in India Today
  6. HTC U11 'Squeezable Smartphone' Launched in India at Rs. 51,990
  7. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  8. How to Check Your Reliance Jio Plan, Validity, and Balance
  9. The Best Deals on Phones & Other Electronics From Paytm's Pre-GST Sale
  10. Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Monday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.