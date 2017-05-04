Details of the India launch of Nokia 3310 (2017) and the three new Nokia Android phones may be announced on Monday, May 8, at a New Delhi event being hosted by HMD Global. The invite calls the event “a conversation with Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global,” without giving away any details. HMD Global, which has the licence to manufacture and sell Nokia-branded smartphones worldwide, is expected to announce the India launch date of Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 at the event, while fans will likely have to wait for the actual launch to find out the respective prices.

In an interview with Gadgets 360 after the MWC 2017 launch of the four phones, Sarvikas said the Nokia Android handsets’ design and software updates will be the real differentiators for buyers, not just the specifications. The new Nokia 3310, on the other hand, was described by him as "less of a rational product”, adding that that it came straight from the heart.

At the MWC 2017 Nokia launch event, the company announced that the new Nokia 3310 and Android smartphones will be launched in markets such as India, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Europe in the second quarter. With April already over and the India launch event on May 8, Nokia’s range of smartphones and the new feature phone can be expected to hit the market any time after mid-May.

Of the four Nokia phones, the feature phone enjoys the most popularity, primarily because of the nostalgia fans have for the original Nokia 3310. In fact, an online retailer in India has already started taking pre-orders for Nokia 3310 (2017), but HMD Global has confirmed the listing to be unofficial. In this listing, which mentions no launch date and only has the ‘Coming Soon’ tag, the Nokia 3310 price in India is Rs. 3,899. At the official MWC 2017 launch, the feature phone’s price was announced as EUR 49, which translates to roughly Rs. 3,500.

Nokia 3310 (2017): Top Seven Features You Can't Miss

In terms of features and specifications, the new Nokia 3310 has a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display, 2G connectivity, Nokia Series 30+ OS. 16MB storage, and support for expandable storage via microSD card (up to 32GB). It packs a removable 1200mAh and sports a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The classic Snake game is making a return with Nokia 3310 (2017). Battery life of the feature phone delivers talk time of 22 hours and standby time of 1 month.

Nokia 6, the best-specced of the new Nokia Android phones, has a 5.5-inch full-HD screen with 2.5D design and Gorilla Glass protection, and a fingerprint sensor below the display. Priced EUR 229 (approximately Rs. 16,000), the Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC, and has 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 128GB, and 3000mAh battery. The Nokia 6 rear camera has a 16-megapixel sensor, while the front camera’s resolution is 8-megapixel. There’s also a Nokia 6 Arte Black special edition model with glossy black body, 64GB built-in storage, and 4GB RAM.

Nokia 5, positioned as a handset for those who want a compact smartphone, is priced at EUR 189 (about Rs. 13,250) and features a fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 5.2-inch HD screen and Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It is powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM, and comes with 16GB inbuilt storage; it supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). When it comes to camera, Nokia 5 has a 13-megapixel unit on the back and 8-megapixel unit in front. Other features of the smartphone include Micro-USB 2.0, NFC, 3000mAh battery, and 4G LTE support.

Announced as a smartphone for those who want a premium-looking handset at a budget, Nokia 3 is priced at EUR 139 (about Rs. 9,750), and has a polycarbonate body and metallic frame on the sides; however, it does not have a fingerprint sensor. It has a 5-inch HD screen, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 SoC, 16GB internal storage, up to 128GB microSD card support, Micro-USB 2.0, NFC, 2650mAh battery, and 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back.

We discussed Nokia's comeback in India on Orbital, which you can subscribe to via iTunes or RSS, or just hit the play button below.