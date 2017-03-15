Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android Phones to Receive Monthly Security Updates

 
15 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android Phones to Receive Monthly Security Updates

Nokia 3

Highlights

  • Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 to receive monthly security updates
  • Nokia had promised regular updates for new devices at global launch
  • Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 likely to go on sale in Q2 2017

Many expected new Nokia devices to launch when HMD Global took the stage at the MWC 2017 trade show last month. The company unveiled the new Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 Android phones and also confirmed global availability details for the Nokia 6 smartphone. Apart from announcing new Android phones, HMD Global had also affirmed that the devices will get regular updates.

Now, the company has reconfirmed that the Nokia brand, like several other Android handset OEMs, will be rolling out "Android updates and monthly security updates." Nokia Mobile's Twitter handle while replying to a query confirmed the news. The tweet said, "Our products will receive Android updates and monthly security updates."

Nokia 3 vs Nokia 5 vs Nokia 6: Which Nokia Android Phone Is Right for You?

For those unaware, the Nokia 3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat while the Nokia 5 smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. HMD Global has already confirmed that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones will be making their way to the Indian market by Q2 2017. The company also confirmed that the Nokia 6 will be heading to the Indian market at the same time. All new Nokia phones are also set to launch in APAC, Middle East, Africa and Europe in Q2 2017.

 

For pricing, the all-new Nokia 3 has been priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800) while the Nokia 5 has been priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The Nokia 6, on the other hand, will be available at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,000). HMD Global has also reportedly claimed plans to launch the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in India with "Made in India" tags.

At MWC 2017, the company also brought back the Nokia 3310 feature phone with refreshed design. The Nokia 3310 (2017) remains in the budget range with a price tag of EUR 49 (approximately Rs. 3,500).

 

Tags: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 3 Price, Nokia 3 Specifications, Nokia 5 Price, Nokia 5 Specifications, Nokia 6 Price, Nokia 6 Specifications
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Google Allo Found to Reveal Searches to Friends; Google Responds With Fix
YU Yureka Note
Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android Phones to Receive Monthly Security Updates
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

YU Yureka Note
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India Today - Watch Live Stream
  2. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  3. Flipkart Unveils a 'BuyBack Guarantee' for the Moto G5 Plus
  4. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Xiaomi India Says It Has Sold 1 Million Redmi Note 4 Units in 45 Days
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, Specifications Detailed by Noted Analyst
  7. Apple Said to Launch New Products Next Week
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 Phones to Receive Monthly Security Updates
  9. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017) to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. Gmail for Android Now Lets You Send Money via Email Attachment
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.