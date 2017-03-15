Many expected new Nokia devices to launch when HMD Global took the stage at the MWC 2017 trade show last month. The company unveiled the new Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 Android phones and also confirmed global availability details for the Nokia 6 smartphone. Apart from announcing new Android phones, HMD Global had also affirmed that the devices will get regular updates.

Now, the company has reconfirmed that the Nokia brand, like several other Android handset OEMs, will be rolling out "Android updates and monthly security updates." Nokia Mobile's Twitter handle while replying to a query confirmed the news. The tweet said, "Our products will receive Android updates and monthly security updates."

For those unaware, the Nokia 3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat while the Nokia 5 smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. HMD Global has already confirmed that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones will be making their way to the Indian market by Q2 2017. The company also confirmed that the Nokia 6 will be heading to the Indian market at the same time. All new Nokia phones are also set to launch in APAC, Middle East, Africa and Europe in Q2 2017.

For pricing, the all-new Nokia 3 has been priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800) while the Nokia 5 has been priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The Nokia 6, on the other hand, will be available at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,000). HMD Global has also reportedly claimed plans to launch the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in India with "Made in India" tags.

At MWC 2017, the company also brought back the Nokia 3310 feature phone with refreshed design. The Nokia 3310 (2017) remains in the budget range with a price tag of EUR 49 (approximately Rs. 3,500).