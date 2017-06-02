Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Confirmed to Receive Android O Update

HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones will be receiving the latest Android iteration, Android O, when it's available. This falls in line with a statement given to Gadgets 360 back at MWC 2017, where the company said Nokia Android phones would get guaranteed software updates for two years.

The company that owns rights to the Nokia brand confirmed the news to TechRadar and a HMD Global spokesperson told, "The smartphones will get the Android O update once the new release is available from Google for their OEM partners, the same way HMD Global is committed to the monthly Android security updates".

Android O First Impressions: Quick Toggles, Smart Text Select, Picture in Picture and More Features

Google released Android O Developer Preview 1 targeted at developers in March, and revealed some new details. So far, we know that Android O brings with it background limits, notification channels, standard autofill APIs, picture-in-picture video, adaptive icons, as well as support for multi-display. At I/O 2017 last month, Google released Android O Beta for users who wanted to try the new operating system after enrolling in the programme.

The company isn't expected to release a final build of Android O to OEMs before another few months which mean that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 users can expect the update to land before end of this year.

After the launch of the Nokia 3310 (2017), HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 Android smartphones in India next. The phones are expected to be priced around Rs. 16,000, Rs. 13,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively, going by the prices announced at MWC 2017.