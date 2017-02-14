HMD Global may have slotted an event for the upcoming MWC 2017 trade show, where it is expected to announce few more Nokia-Android phones. But details about the new Nokia phones were scarce until now. Prolific tipster Evan Blass has now claimed that the company will be unveiling two new smartphones - Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 - while the legendary Nokia 3310 will see a refresh. Blass also hints that Nokia 6 may finally see availability details for market outside China.

Blass in a Venture Beat report cites a person briefed on the company's plans and claims that the four phones will be launched at Nokia's MWC 2017 event. He adds that the new Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphone will be Android 7.0 Nougat-based smartphones featuring toned down innards. Blass claims that Nokia 5 will feature a 5.2-inch HD display while packing just 2GB of RAM. The smartphone will feature a 12-megapixel rear camera. The report suggests a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the Nokia 5 at launch citing the person briefed about the plans. The Nokia 3, on the other hand, is expected to be unveiled at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 10,500). Blass also mentions Nokia 6 in the report which may mean that the China-exclusive smartphone may finally see a global unveiling.

The Nokia 6 smartphone has so far been available in China twice and has seen tremendous response there. In its first flash sale, the Nokia 6 smartphone reportedly went out of stock in a minute. In the meanwhile, the Nokia 6 second flash sale saw 1.4 million registrations. The company hasn't confirmed plans but the Nokia 6 is widely rumoured to launch outside China.

Corroborating a previous report, the Nokia 3310 refresh is said to be launch at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 4,000) which will make it decently priced in the feature phone competition. For many Nokia fans, the Nokia 3310 was one of the most popular feature phones and was considered to be among the sturdiest handsets ever built.

According to the official invite, the Nokia event will take place in Barcelona on February 26, and it will kick off at 4:30pm local time (9pm IST).