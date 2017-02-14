Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nokia 3, Nokia 5 Android Phones Tipped to Launch With Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017

 
14 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 3, Nokia 5 Android Phones Tipped to Launch With Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • According to latest tip, Nokia 5 to be priced at EUR 199
  • Nokia 3 is expected to be priced at EUR 149
  • The much-anticipated Nokia 3310 refresh expected to be priced at EUR 59

HMD Global may have slotted an event for the upcoming MWC 2017 trade show, where it is expected to announce few more Nokia-Android phones. But details about the new Nokia phones were scarce until now. Prolific tipster Evan Blass has now claimed that the company will be unveiling two new smartphones - Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 - while the legendary Nokia 3310 will see a refresh. Blass also hints that Nokia 6 may finally see availability details for market outside China.

Blass in a Venture Beat report cites a person briefed on the company's plans and claims that the four phones will be launched at Nokia's MWC 2017 event. He adds that the new Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphone will be Android 7.0 Nougat-based smartphones featuring toned down innards. Blass claims that Nokia 5 will feature a 5.2-inch HD display while packing just 2GB of RAM. The smartphone will feature a 12-megapixel rear camera. The report suggests a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the Nokia 5 at launch citing the person briefed about the plans. The Nokia 3, on the other hand, is expected to be unveiled at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 10,500). Blass also mentions Nokia 6 in the report which may mean that the China-exclusive smartphone may finally see a global unveiling.

The Nokia 6 smartphone has so far been available in China twice and has seen tremendous response there. In its first flash sale, the Nokia 6 smartphone reportedly went out of stock in a minute. In the meanwhile, the Nokia 6 second flash sale saw 1.4 million registrations. The company hasn't confirmed plans but the Nokia 6 is widely rumoured to launch outside China.

Nokia 3310

Corroborating a previous report, the Nokia 3310 refresh is said to be launch at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 4,000) which will make it decently priced in the feature phone competition. For many Nokia fans, the Nokia 3310 was one of the most popular feature phones and was considered to be among the sturdiest handsets ever built.

According to the official invite, the Nokia event will take place in Barcelona on February 26, and it will kick off at 4:30pm local time (9pm IST).

Tags: HMD Global, Nokia, Nokia 6 Price, Nokia 6 Specifications, MWC, MWC 2017, Nokia Android Phones, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 3310
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Verizon Starts Offering Unlimited Data Plan in the US, T-Mobile Responds
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Nokia 3, Nokia 5 Android Phones Tipped to Launch With Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Some Google Self-Driving Car Staff Quit Because They Were Paid Too Much
  2. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  3. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  4. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  5. Samsung Reportedly Codenames Galaxy Note 8 Project as 'Baikal'
  6. Reliance Jio May Allot Fresh 6-Series Mobile Numbers to New Subscribers
  7. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  8. Apple, Motorola Announce Cashbacks, Offers for Valentine's Day
  9. Dubai Aims to Launch Self-Driving Flying Taxis by July
  10. Xiaomi Details Price and Specifications of Redmi Note 4X
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.