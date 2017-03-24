HMD Global has released a slew of Nokia phones since the start of this year; however only one - Nokia 6 - has been available till now, that too only in China. Other phones like Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 were announced later, with a Q2 launch date. Now, HMD Global has confirmed the release date of its Nokia-branded Android smartphones for 120 markets.

The company told NokiaPowerUser that it will be launching the entire lineup of smartphones in the second quarter in almost 120 markets at the same time. "HMD has ambitious plans to release Nokia 3, 5 and 6 in 120 markets at same time in Q2 2017. This is ambitious because HMD is de facto a start-up, though it has support from Nokia and Foxconn," the company said in a statement.

The Nokia 6 was released in January in China, and HMD further unveiled the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 at MWC last month.

HMD Global's Vice President India, Ajey Mehta told Gadgets 360 that the Android Phones would hit India by around end-May to early-June, however he did hint that the Nokia 3310 (2017) may launch a bit sooner. Mehta also said that the phones will launch on both online and offline channels in a mutually exclusive manner, and also said the company is exploring the 'Make in India' option.

Gadgets 360 also caught up with HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela, and he shed light on the company's transparent relationship with Nokia during this comeback journey. He ruled out the introduction of WhatsApp on the new 3310 feature phone, and also spoke about the company's focus on regular software updates for the smartphones. Nokia also recently confirmed that Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 will get monthly security updates.

For pricing, the all-new Nokia 3 has been priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800) while the Nokia 5 has been priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The Nokia 6, on the other hand, will be available at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The Nokia 3310 (2017) remains in the budget range with a price tag of EUR 49 (approximately Rs. 3,500).

While the Nokia 3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, the Nokia 5 smartphones runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Both will be available as a single SIM and dual SIM variants though availability could be different depending on the markets. The Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display, a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 8-megapixel front and rear camera, and a 2650mAh battery.

The Nokia 5 sports a fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB inbuilt storage, 5.2-inch IPS LCD (720x1280 pixels),13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 3000mAh non-removable battery. Lastly, the Nokia 6 features a fingerprint scanner, a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 430 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 3000mAh battery, 16-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.