Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3 Survives Scratches and Bending in Latest Durability Test

 
25 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 3 Survives Scratches and Bending in Latest Durability Test

Highlights

  • The Nokia 3 survives scratches till Moch level 6
  • It is surprisingly tough and passes the bend test easily
  • Nokia 3 plastic protection over the back lens scratches easily

Nokia 3 is the most affordable smartphone offering from HMD Global this year, and it has been put through scratch, fire, and bend tests by JerryRigEverything to see how the smartphone fares. While most budget smartphones are unable to survive scratches or bends, but the Nokia 3 is surprisingly durable on most fronts.

On his YouTube channel, JerryRigEverything decided to perform durability tests on the Nokia 3 smartphone. He first started off with scratching the Nokia 3's display, and it survived for quite some time, before finally succumbing to some scratches at level 6 on the Moch scale. The fibre glass gives enough protection to the front camera and capacitive buttons, protecting it from any scratches.

The first issue surfaces at the back where the camera lens is protected by a plastic cover. This easily scratches off, and having scratches on your camera lens is not something any user would prefer, whatever the price of the device. The entire back is very prone to scratches because of its plastic protection, including the side buttons.

When put to the fire test, the smartphone's display does turn black rather quickly, but also recovers soon after. The Nokia 3 also surprisingly tough and survives the bend test, with only slightly getting affected by it.

Nokia 3 price, specifications

In India, the Nokia 3 has been priced at Rs. 9,499, and is already available for purchase via offline retail channels. As for the specifications, Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) display, Android 7.0 Nougat,1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card support. Optics include an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back sides. The Nokia 3 packs a 2650mAh battery and measures 143.4x71.4x8.4mm.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Feels solid
  • Stock Android experience
  • Dedicated slots for SIMs and microSD card
  • Bad
  • Average overall performance
  • Camera quality is below par
  • No fingerprint scanner
Read detailed Nokia 3 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2630mAh
Tags: Nokia 3 Video, Nokia 3 Durabiity, Nokia 3 Scratch Test, Nokia 3 Bend Test, Mobiles, Android, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Lenovo K8 Note to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
Nokia 3 Survives Scratches and Bending in Latest Durability Test
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Start at 5:30pm: How to Pre-Order Online and Offline
  2. Jio Phone Features, Specifications Revealed as Booking Process Draws Near
  3. Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani Returns as Non-Executive Chairman
  4. Jio Phone Booking: Server Crashes, MyJio App Not Allowing Users to Order
  5. iPhone 8 to Sport 3GB RAM, iPhone 7s to Get Copper Option: Reports
  6. Lenovo K8 Note Review
  7. Android 8.0 Oreo: See When Your Phone Is Getting the Much-Awaited Update
  8. iPhone 8 to Launch on September 12, 512GB Variant Expected: Reports
  9. Nokia 6 Review
  10. Nokia 6 First Sale Over in Seconds on Amazon, Next Sale on August 30
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.