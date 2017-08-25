Nokia 3 Survives Scratches and Bending in Latest Durability Test

Nokia 3 is the most affordable smartphone offering from HMD Global this year, and it has been put through scratch, fire, and bend tests by JerryRigEverything to see how the smartphone fares. While most budget smartphones are unable to survive scratches or bends, but the Nokia 3 is surprisingly durable on most fronts.

On his YouTube channel, JerryRigEverything decided to perform durability tests on the Nokia 3 smartphone. He first started off with scratching the Nokia 3's display, and it survived for quite some time, before finally succumbing to some scratches at level 6 on the Moch scale. The fibre glass gives enough protection to the front camera and capacitive buttons, protecting it from any scratches.

The first issue surfaces at the back where the camera lens is protected by a plastic cover. This easily scratches off, and having scratches on your camera lens is not something any user would prefer, whatever the price of the device. The entire back is very prone to scratches because of its plastic protection, including the side buttons.

When put to the fire test, the smartphone's display does turn black rather quickly, but also recovers soon after. The Nokia 3 also surprisingly tough and survives the bend test, with only slightly getting affected by it.

Nokia 3 price, specifications

In India, the Nokia 3 has been priced at Rs. 9,499, and is already available for purchase via offline retail channels. As for the specifications, Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) display, Android 7.0 Nougat,1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card support. Optics include an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back sides. The Nokia 3 packs a 2650mAh battery and measures 143.4x71.4x8.4mm.