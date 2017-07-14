Nokia 3 Now Available With Zero Percent Interest EMI Schemes in India

Nokia 3, the cheapest of the three new Nokia Android phones, will now be available in India with interest free financial schemes. HMD Global has struck a deal with Home Credit to offer prospective Nokia 3 buyers an interest free scheme. Nokia 3, an offline-exclusive Nokia Android phone, went on sale in India few weeks back. It is available in the country at a recommended best buy price of Rs. 9,499, and comes in four colours, namely Matte Black, Silver White, Tempered Blue and Copper White.

Under the new partnership with Home Credit, Nokia 3 will be available to buy with financing schemes that will offer 0 percent interest loans with flexible EMI and down payment options. With the new partnership, Nokia 3 potential buyers can opt for to pay their EMIs in six or seven months.

Commenting on the partnership, Tomas Hrdlicka, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India Finance, said, "This strategic partnership is aimed at enabling customers to have easier access to Nokia phones with hassle free financing options. We are optimistic that our collaboration with HMD will make buying of the new range of mobiles much easier and convenient given our huge network of point of sales across the country."

Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global said, "The consumer is always at the centre of whatever we do. Keeping this in mind, it is our constant endeavour to offer a smooth and convenient ownership experience to our consumers. This led to our partnership with Home Credit to ensure that consumers buying Nokia 3 can avail of 'interest-free' financial schemes."

To refresh on specifications of the Nokia 3, the smartphone is targeted at those who are looking for a premium-looking handset at a budget and features a 5-inch HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, and 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 SoC. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Optics include an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back. The Nokia 3 packs a 2650mAh battery and measures 143.4x71.4x8.4mm.