Nokia 3 customers will get 4GB of free Vodafone 3G/ 4G data as part of the partnership between the telecom operator and HMD Global, the new custodian of the Nokia mobile phone brand. In addition to this, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 buyers will also get 4GB and 9GB of free data from Vodafone when the two smartphones become available to purchase in July. Of the three Nokia Android phones, only the Nokia 3 is available to purchase at present. The free Vodafone data will be available for both prepaid and postpaid customers buying the smartphones.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 free Vodafone data offer

With the new Vodafone India offers, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 users will be able to avail additional 4G or 3G data. Prepaid subscribers with Nokia 3 or Nokia 5 phones will get 4GB additional data with the purchase of a 1GB recharge, for 3 months or 3 recharges (whichever comes first) at Rs. 142; this means they will get 5GB data at the price of 1GB. Similarly, Nokia 6 users will get total of 10GB data from Vodafone on purchase of a 1GB recharge, for 3 months or 3 recharges at Rs. 251. The company notes that prices will vary depending on the circle.

As for postpaid subscribers, Vodafone says Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 users will also get the same extra 4GB data for three consecutive billing cycles, if they have a minimum of a 1GB data plan activated. Nokia 6 users will likewise get 9GB of additional 4G or 3G data.

Vodafone adds that the additional data offers for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphone users are valid across all Vodafone circles, while customers in Vodafone's ICR circles (AP & Telangana, MP & CG, Bihar & Jharkhand, HP & J&K) will get the data at 2G speeds.

Announcing this initiative, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "We are delighted to partner with HMD Global to roll out this exciting offer that enables our customers to get the most out of their new Nokia smartphones."

Commenting on the partnership, Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, said, "This partnership showcases our commitment to provide the best possible experience to our Nokia smartphone consumers who are Vodafone subscribers."