Nokia 3 Reportedly Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

Nokia 3 was initially expected to receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by the end of August but as it turned out, HMD Global couldn't deliver on this promise. However, the company has now reportedly started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the smartphone. The smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs. 9,499.

As per a report by the Android Police, despite the initial delay from the company, HMD Global has now started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Nokia 3 smartphone. To recall, the Nokia 3 currently runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and as promised by HMD Global it will receive the latest Android update.

Earlier, Juho Sarvikas, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, posted a tweet that "Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile". At the time, Sarvikas also confirmed to one of the Twitter users that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat will be rolled out at a same time globally rather than being restricted to particular regions initially.

As we pointed out in our earlier report, post the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, the Nokia 3 will have the features such as the app shortcuts for apps, GIF support from the native keyboard app on some compatible apps like Google Allo, Hangouts, and Messenger.

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC. The Nokia 3 comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card support. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back sides. The Nokia 3 packs a 2650mAh battery and measures 143.4x71.4x8.4mm.