Nokia 3 to Get Android 7.1.1 Nougat by August-End, Confirms HMD Global

 
31 July 2017
Highlights

  • Nokia will get Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by August-end
  • HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer confirmed this news on Twitter
  • Nokia 3 is currently available in India at Rs. 9,499

The smallest sibling of the Nokia smartphones, Nokia 3, which was launched by HMD Global in June this year and started selling via offline channels in India at Rs. 9,499 recently, has been confirmed to receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by the end of August. While the mid-tier Nokia 5 shipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and the high-end Nokia 6 moved to the wider Android 7.1.1 rollout in May this year, Nokia 3 has not been left behind by the company as HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to make the confirmation.

The Nokia 3 currently runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and as promised by HMD Global it will receive the latest Android update. Sarvikas on Saturday posted a tweet that "Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile". Furthermore, Sarvikas also confirmed to one of the Twitter users that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat will be rolled out globally at a same time rather than being restricted to particular regions initially.

After the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, the Nokia 3 will have the features such as the app shortcuts for apps, GIF support from the native keyboard app on some compatible apps like Google Allo, Hangouts, and Messenger.

As for the specifications, Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card support. Optics include an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back sides. The Nokia 3 packs a 2650mAh battery and measures 143.4x71.4x8.4mm.

