Nokia 2 Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 210 SoC

HMD Global has launched a series of smartphones this year, with the most budget in its smartphone range being the Nokia 3. However, the Finnish company’s entry-level Nokia 2 has been spotted on several occasions, and now it makes an appearance on Geekbench as well.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Nokia 2, codenamed Unknown Heart, is expected to come with a 1.27GHz Snapdragon 210 processor - corroborating an earlier rumour - paired with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to run on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, so on the software front, the Nokia devices continue to stay up-to-date. The Geekbench results show a single-core score of 422 and a multi-core score of 1146.

Earlier, the entry-level Nokia 2 was compared alongside the Nokia 3 as well. According to the leak, the Nokia 2 is visibly smaller with onscreen navigation keys, instead of capacitive ones. The Nokia 2 is expected to look a lot like the Nokia Lumia 620 smartphone of the earlier days. There is no launch date tipped for the Nokia 2.

For now, HMD Global is hosting an event in London on August 16, and if earlier reports are any indication, we will get to finally see the unveiling of the company's heavily leaked Nokia 8 flagship smartphone. To recall, the Nokia 8 was earlier tipped to launch on July 31, but now this invite seems to suggest a proper launch date.

The Nokia 8 has been tipped to run on Android 7.1 Nougat, sport a 5.3-inch QHD display, be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage initially. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants might eventually be launched later. In terms of optics, the upcoming Nokia flagship is expected to come with two 13-megapixel rear sensors with Carl Zeiss branding, and a 13-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. Lastly, the Nokia 8 is expected to be priced around EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 43,400)