Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 2 Budget Android Smartphone Leaked in Image Comparing It With Nokia 3

  hindi
21 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 2 Budget Android Smartphone Leaked in Image Comparing It With Nokia 3

Photo Credit: Baidu

Highlights

  • Nokia 2 leaked in new image
  • Nokia 2 may be the company's cheapest Android phone
  • Leaks point that it may launch later this year

HMD Global, the custodian of Nokia mobile brand, has been rumoured to be working on few Android-based smartphones that have been leaked in recent past. Now, a new leaked image from China claims to show the entry-level Nokia 2 Android smartphone being compared alongside the Nokia 3.

The new leaked image has been posted by a tipster on Chinese website, Baidu, and purportedly shows the yet-to-be-announced Nokia 2. The alleged Nokia 2 could be the company's cheapest offering this year which means that the phone may be priced lower than the Nokia 3, which is the cheapest Android smartphone in HMD Global's portfolio. It's worth pointing out that the tipster has allegedly used a schematic of Nokia 3 to compare it alongside the alleged Nokia 2.

The Chinese tipster also claims that the Nokia 2 may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor. Much like the Nokia 3, the alleged Nokia 2 also doesn't feature a fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the Nokia 2 seems to feature a similar 5-inch display as it looks to match the screen space of the Nokia 3.

Further, the tipster also claims that the budget Nokia 2 may look like now dead Lumia 620. Looking at the leaked image, it gives an impression that the alleged Nokia 2 may sport rounded edges much like the Lumia 620.

Unfortunately, there's no word on the launch of the Nokia 2 as of now but we can expect to hear more about the phone in the coming weeks. The Baidu listing was first spotted by DroidHolic.

Apart from the entry-level Nokia 2, HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 8 as well as the long-rumoured Nokia 9 smartphone later this year.

Recently, the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone was spotted on the official Chinese site hinting at an imminent launch.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia, Mobiles, Nokia 2, Nokia 2 Specifications, HMD Global
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Airtel Says It Is Bleeding Rs. 550 Crore per Quarter Thanks to Jio
Twitter's Internal Numbers Show It's Getting Less Awful at Fighting Abuse
Nokia 2 Budget Android Smartphone Leaked in Image Comparing It With Nokia 3
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. JioPhone, New Jio Plan Launched By Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM: Live
  2. Mukesh Ambani Likely to Launch Jio Feature Phone Today, How to Watch Live
  3. Jio Phone, New Jio Plans, and More to Expect from Reliance AGM 2017
  4. Xiaomi's Big Sale Begins With Smartphones and More at Re. 1
  5. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  6. Google Play Protect Now Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Devices
  7. Samsung's All Set to Launch Galaxy Note 8 on August 23
  8. Jio Phone ‘India ka Smartphone’ Launched by Mukesh Ambani
  9. Oppo Says 'Miscommunication' After 'Indians are Beggars' Controversy
  10. 6" Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra With 23-Megapixel Camera Launched at Rs. 29,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.