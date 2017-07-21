HMD Global, the custodian of Nokia mobile brand, has been rumoured to be working on few Android-based smartphones that have been leaked in recent past. Now, a new leaked image from China claims to show the entry-level Nokia 2 Android smartphone being compared alongside the Nokia 3.

The new leaked image has been posted by a tipster on Chinese website, Baidu, and purportedly shows the yet-to-be-announced Nokia 2. The alleged Nokia 2 could be the company's cheapest offering this year which means that the phone may be priced lower than the Nokia 3, which is the cheapest Android smartphone in HMD Global's portfolio. It's worth pointing out that the tipster has allegedly used a schematic of Nokia 3 to compare it alongside the alleged Nokia 2.

The Chinese tipster also claims that the Nokia 2 may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor. Much like the Nokia 3, the alleged Nokia 2 also doesn't feature a fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the Nokia 2 seems to feature a similar 5-inch display as it looks to match the screen space of the Nokia 3.

Further, the tipster also claims that the budget Nokia 2 may look like now dead Lumia 620. Looking at the leaked image, it gives an impression that the alleged Nokia 2 may sport rounded edges much like the Lumia 620.

Unfortunately, there's no word on the launch of the Nokia 2 as of now but we can expect to hear more about the phone in the coming weeks. The Baidu listing was first spotted by DroidHolic.

Apart from the entry-level Nokia 2, HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 8 as well as the long-rumoured Nokia 9 smartphone later this year.

Recently, the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone was spotted on the official Chinese site hinting at an imminent launch.