Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 2 Spotted in US FCC Documents With Massive 4000mAh Battery

 
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 2 Spotted in US FCC Documents With Massive 4000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Baidu

Highlights

  • Nokia 2 is expected to come with 4000mAh battery
  • It is said to sport 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 210 SoC
  • No further details including those about price are available yet

HMD Global stepped into the smartphone business with its Nokia-branded phones only this year, and it has already launched four smartphones, and, is reportedly working on two more. While we saw recent reports about the top-end Nokia 9, we now have more details on the second device - Nokia 2 - which can be expected to be a budget smartphone. The Nokia 2 is now reported to pack a huge 4000mAh battery - the largest in latest Nokia-branded smartphones launched so far - as per its purported listing on the US FCC site.

The Nokia 2 was last in news when it appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website, where many of its specifications were revealed. It first surfaced on the Internet in July this year, where it stood beside Nokia 3 in a leaked image. Now, according to a purported Nokia 2 listing on the US FCC, spotted by Roland Quandt, the Nokia 2 will bear a 4000mAh battery. By far, this is the biggest battery capacity we've seen in an HMD Global Nokia-branded smartphone. Since Nokia 2 is going to be a budget smartphone, its battery can be expected to last quite some time on a single charge.

The low-tier specifications that were previously reported include a 1.27GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, with HMD Global's promise for faster Android updates on entire Nokia devices including this one. There will be a 5-inch HD (720x1280) display. Besides this, there are no further details available as of now, but on the pricing front it may cost less than its big sibling Nokia 3, which is available for Rs. 9,499 in India.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia 2, Nokia 2 Specifications, Nokia 2 Price, Nokia 2 Leak, Nokia 2 battery, Mobiles
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Lenovo Launches Four New Tablets in Its Tab 4 Series in India: Price, Specifications
Does PES 2018 on PC Score Against FIFA 18?
Nokia 2 Spotted in US FCC Documents With Massive 4000mAh Battery
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Announced
  2. iPhone X Price in India Is 39 Percent Higher Than in the US
  3. Prices in India of iPhone 8 and Other iPhones in Apple's Portfolio
  4. Yu Yureka 2 With 16-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 625 Launched in India
  5. Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Launched in India
  6. Nokia 9 Appears Running Android Oreo in Geekbench Benchmark Listing
  7. Google Says It Will Launch New Smartphones on October 4
  8. LG V30, V30+ Price Revealed
  9. Nubia Z17 mini 6GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Gionee A1 Gets a Rs. 3,000 Price Cut in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.