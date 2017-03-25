Nokia 150 Dual SIM Feature Phone Now Available in India at Rs. 2,059

HMD Global announced its first Nokia-branded phones with the Nokia 150 and Nokia 150 Dual SIM feature phones back in December last year. The company had mentioned then that the phones will go on sale in the first quarter of 2017, and now the Nokia 150 Dual SIM has been spotted online on Amazon India and Flipkart priced at Rs. 2,059.

The Nokia 150 Dual SIM features a polycarbonate shell which is offered in a choice of Black or White on Flipkart and only Black on Amazon India. The feature phone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) display and runs on Nokia Series 30+ operating system. The phone offers an expandable storage via microSD card (up to 32GB).

The Nokia 150 Dual SIM houses a 1020mAh battery which claims to offer up to 22 hours of battery life with a standby time of up to 25 days. The phone measures 117x50x13mm and weighs around 82 grams. Additional features include an MP3 player, FM radio, Bluetooth v3.0 with SLAM, and a VGA camera with an LED flash.

The Nokia 150 Dual SIM feature phone is expected to come with pre-loaded with Snake Xenzia, and the try-and-buy version of Nitro Racing by Gameloft2, based on what HMD Global had said at the time of announcement.

HMD Global recently unveiled a slew of Nokia-branded devices at MWC 2017 including the first set of Android-powered Nokia smartphones with Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The company also added a dash of nostalgia by announcing a redesigned Nokia 3310, which is expected to launch ahead of the Android phones.

The company also confirmed on Friday that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones will launch in the second quarter (April - June) in 120 markets including India at the same time at "affordable prices".