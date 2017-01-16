Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X Users Report In-Car Bluetooth Issues on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

 
16 January 2017
Highlights

  • The issue popped up with Android 7.1.1 Nougat developer preview
  • Issue doesn't occur when connecting to wireless speakers via Bluetooth
  • Updating car's Bluetooth software doesn't solve the issue

Android 7.1.1 Nougat update brought several useful additions to the mobile platform but has seemingly brought connection issues with in-car Bluetooth to some Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X smartphones. As per some of the online posts, the connection issues can be traced back as far as the beta program for Android 7.1.1 Nougat developer preview, which was launched in October.

As per users, post the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, their devices are not able to connect to their in-car Bluetooth system, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. Even if the connection is established in some cases, users are still not able to place or take calls hands-free, as per the report. One of the users has even tried updating the Bluetooth software on the car, only to find it made little difference.

Android Headlines points out in its report that the connectivity issue presents itself in various forms. In some cases, the devices form a connection for few seconds before disconnecting. In certain other cases, the device works in usual manner but disconnects after a call ends and has to be manually reconnected with the Bluetooth kit. Some users have reported that the connection is lost mid-way through the conversation.

Interestingly, the connection issue does not present itself when Bluetooth connection is established to play music through wireless speakers. It will be interesting to see how long Google will take before it releases a patch to solve the issue, which is clearly frustrating to the users and has been present on the devices for months now.

