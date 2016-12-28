Even though the rest of the supported Nexus and Pixel phones from Google have already received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, Nexus 6 is yet to be given similar treatment. However, the search giant has now shared its update rollout plans for the smartphone, saying it will start rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Nexus 6 devices in early January.

Further, the reason behind the delay in rolling out the update for Nexus 6 smartphone has finally been revealed as the company said that a last minute bug specific to the phone caused the delay in rollout, as per a report by Android Police. In its statement to Android Police, Google said:

"Unfortunately, we found a last minute bug that was specific to the Nexus 6, which has caused the delay of the 7.1.1 OTA rollout. We've since fixed the issue and will be rolling out an update in early January."

To recall, the Android 7.1.1 update brings about several features such as app shortcuts, support for circular app icons, keyboard image insertion, new emojis, and more. As the Nexus phones didn't receive the Android 7.1.0 update, the update becomes even more important for the lineup.

As Nexus 6 is an ageing device, it might also be the last major update that the smartphone receives from Google before the search giant announces support discontinuation for the device.