Google has finally started rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Nexus 6 smartphone. Although Google's own Pixel smartphones and other supported Nexus devices had already received the update from search giant, Nexus 6 was deprived of the update previously due to a last minute bug, which was specific to the smartphone.

To recall, the Android 7.1.1 update brings about several features such as app shortcuts, support for circular app icons, keyboard image insertion, new emojis, and more. As the Nexus phones didn't receive the Android 7.1.0 update, the update becomes even more important for the lineup. The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Nexus 6 also includes the recently released January Android security update.

The factory images and OTA images (build N6F26Q) for the Nexus 6 are already available for download from the Google Developers website

As we pointed out in our earlier report, Nexus 6 is an ageing device and this might also be the last major update that the smartphone receives from Google before the search giant announces support discontinuation for the device.

The Nexus 6 sports a 5.96-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display with pixel intensity of 493ppi. It is powered by 2.7GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel camera at front for selfies. It measures 159.26x82.98x10.06mm and weighs 184 grams.