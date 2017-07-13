NanoPhone 'Smallest Phone in the World' Launched in India

E-commerce site Yerha.com on Thursday announced the launch of what is claimed to be the 'smallest phone in the world' - the Elari NanoPhone C. Specifically, the company claims the NanoPhone C is the world's smallest GSM phone, said to be no bigger than a credit card.

The Elari NanoPhone C price in India is Rs. 3,940, and it is available in Black, Rose Gold, and Silver colour variants. In a statement, Yerha says the NanoPhone C is a "stylish, ultra-compact, anti-smart mobile phone" that's meant for smartphone users who "wish to maintain an active lifestyle having the opportunity to completely disconnect, while staying reachable and retaining other features, when required."

The NanoPhone C weighs 30 grams, and measures 94.4x35.85x7.6mm. It sports a 1-inch 128x96 pixels TFT display. It runs RTOS, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6261D chipset, coupled with 32MB of RAM. It comes with 32MB of storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB).

The dual-SIM (Micro-SIM) phone is powered by a 280mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 4 hours of talk time, and up to 4 days of standby time. It features a MP3 player, FM radio, voice recording, and phone recording functions. Apart from GSM connectivity for phone calls, it comes with a 3.5mmhead phone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

The NanoPhone C also features Bluetooth connectivity that enables it to connect with Android and iOS devices, which also lets it accept and make calls from connected smartphones. The company is also touting a Magic Voice function, which the company claims lets users prank call their friends