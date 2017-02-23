Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu has confirmed its debut at Mobile World Congress as the company has now started sending out invites for its MWC 2017 launch event on Tuesday. Meizu's first MWC event will kick-off on February 28 at 10am local time in Barcelona (2:30pm IST). Interestingly, the company has not revealed the products that will be launched at the event on its invite.

In its invite, Meizu has merely said 'faster than ever', which might indicate that its new smartphone will have a really fast processor. However, as there is no other hint thrown in by the company in its invitations, it is hard to make any guesses about the launch event or the product[s] that will be unveiled.

In a separate emailed statement, the company said its maiden appearance at MWC "will be the perfect platform for Meizu to showcase its latest wireless solutions and products including a major technical achievement that promises to offer a significant enhancement in user experience." It added that its entire product lineup including accessories will be available at the event for visitors to experience.

Speaking on the development, Leon Zhang, South Asia Market Head, Meizu said, "It is a very proud moment for the entire Meizu team as we join the global wagon of technology and telecom fraternity. We are very excited to showcase our world class products and wireless solutions to global audiences. We believe international platforms like Mobile World Congress would add huge value to brand Meizu and it would also enhance our potential to better understand the global tech ecosystem through getting into the fabrics of global tech alliances".

Earlier this month, the company launched its M5s smartphone in China. The smartphone has been launched in two variants - 16GB storage at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 7,800) and 32GB storage at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,700). It has been made available in Rose Gold, Moonlight Silver, Star Grey, and Champagne Gold colours.

The M5s, successor of the Meizu M5, sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 282ppi. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 SoC coupled with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. In terms of optics, the Meizu M5s bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and two-tone flash. At front, it has a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.