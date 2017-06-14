Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Motorola Sends Out Invites for June 27, Moto Z2 Incoming?

 
14 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Motorola Sends Out Invites for June 27, Moto Z2 Incoming?

Photo Credit: MobileXpose

Highlights

  • Motorola is hosting an event on June 27
  • It is expected to launch the Moto Z2 or Moto Z2 Force
  • Motorola has already launched three smartphones this month

Motorola is on a roll this month. After announcing the Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4, and Moto E4 Plus smartphones this month, it is now gearing up to launch yet another smartphone. Motorola is now sending out launch invites for an event on June 27, where it could unveil the Moto Z2 or Moto Z2 Force.

MobileXpose has published the invite, and it has an image of a girl holding a smartphone that looks a lot like the smartphones in the new ‘Z’ line-up. So one can expect successor to the Moto Z, since the Moto Z2 Play has already been launched. Of course the phone could also be the Moto Z2 Force, which is also rumoured to be in the launch pipeline.

According to past leaks, the Moto Z2 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is tipped to pack 4GB of RAM. The GeekBench 4 scores of Moto Z2 leaked in the past are also reportedly at par with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

According to render leaks, the Moto Z2 is expected to come with a dual-LED flash support and a home button with fingerprint scanner embedded at the front of the smartphone. Notably, Moto Z2 seems to share some of its design elements with the Moto Z2 Play smartphone, such as the front flash and oval home button. Unfortunately, that’s all that we know about the Moto Z2 smartphone and we have to wait for the official announcement by the company to get more details.

In India, the Moto G5S Plus, Moto X4, and Moto Z2 Force are all expected to launch this summer. The big USP of all the three devices will be the dual camera setup at the back. The Moto G5S Plus is tipped to be priced at Rs. 17,999, the Moto X4 may be priced at Rs. 20,999, and the Moto Z2 Force is said to be priced at Rs. 38,999. There is no tangible timeline as to when all the smartphones will launch, except for the vague summer release, but all the smartphones are said to be launching soon.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Launch, Moto Z2 launch Date, Moto Z2 Design, Moto Z2 Features, Mobiles, Android, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 With Dual Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch Mid-August
Redmi Note 4
Motorola Sends Out Invites for June 27, Moto Z2 Incoming?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications, Images Leaked Yet Again
  3. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  4. Reliance Jio Subscriber Growth Lowest in April, TRAI Data Reveals
  5. Galaxy J7 Pro With Samsung Pay, J7 Max With 'Samsung Pay Mini' Launched
  6. Nokia's Android Phones in India, Moto E4 Launched, and More: 360 Daily
  7. LG G6 Available on Amazon India at Rs. 38,990, a Discount of Rs. 13,000
  8. Intel's New Rs. 1,100 Crore R&D Centre in Bengaluru to Generate 3000 Jobs
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Up for Grabs via Flipkart and Mi.com
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 With Dual Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch Mid-August
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.