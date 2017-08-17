Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Motorola Granted Patent for a Smartphone Display That Repairs Itself

 
17 August 2017
Motorola Granted Patent for a Smartphone Display That Repairs Itself

Photo Credit: Motorola/ United States Patent and Trademark Office

Highlights

  • Motorola has mentioned "shape memory polymer" in documents
  • The screen will be used over the touchscreen display on the smartphone
  • The handset will use heating effect to bring screen to original shape

Lenovo's Moto brand has previously provided smartphones that have 'shatterproof' displays but it seems like the company is now ready to take things a notch higher. Motorola Mobility has now filed a patent for a screen that is capable of healing itself after getting deformed, at least to certain degree, as per the documents that were spotted on the Patent and Trademark Office website of the US.

As per the documents, spotted by The Verge, Motorola has explained that using a heating effect, the proposed smartphone will be able to repair the damage partially in the affected area after identifying the cracks on its own, as per the report. In its documents, Motorola has mentioned "shape memory polymer" to make the screen, which can essentially come back to its original condition after being deformed by simply applying some heat.

The user can reportedly use their body heat to get the screen to its original shape as well. Considering that this is just a patent filing, you can almost be sure that we are not very close to seeing these kinds of displays on smartphones soon. There is also a possibility that Lenovo might ditch this concept altogether and move onto a different technology.

Despite all the aforementioned factors, there is no doubt that this kind of a screen will save users from the cost of screen protectors and cases and will certainly help those of us who drop our phones from time to time.

Tags: Motorola Self Healing Screen, Motorola, Lenovo, Mobiles, Screen Patent
