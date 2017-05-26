Moto X Force Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

If you are a Moto X Force owner, we have good news for you. The Lenovo smartphone has now started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update starting with Latin America. Notably, this will be the second major update for Moto X Force, which was initially launched with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop.

While the update has only been announced for the aforementioned region on company's official website, it is expected to roll out to other part of the world, including India, in coming weeks. Notably, the post doesn't distinguish itself from a soak test - the process in which the company releases an update to a few users with the hope of fixing any issues before rolling it out more broadly.

If you are wondering what Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Moto X Force brings to the table, it would include all the Android security patches up to April 1 and a host of new features to the operating system. With Android 7.0 Nougat update, Moto X Force will get multi-window support, more efficient notification controls, and better battery and data reduction features.

The update improves the notifications on the platform and adds Direct Response Notification feature that allows users to quickly respond to direct messages from notifications. Further, post the update, users will now be able to categorise multiple notifications of the same application into a single notification group.

The company warns users that the update should be downloaded and installed on when the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network, and only if the phone has more than 50 percent charge. If users have received a notification message for the update, they should then select "Yes, I'm in", and once the update is downloaded, click on Install Now. Those who haven't received a message should go to Settings > About Phone > System updates, and then if an update is available, follow the above process.

To recall, Moto X Force smartphone comes with ShatterShield display, made of an aluminium rigid core, a flexible AMOLED screen, and dual-layer touchscreen panels (redundancy in case one goes bad) - wouldn't break into pieces even when dropped on a slab of concrete, as per the company.