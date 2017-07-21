Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Motorola Pulse M Over-the-Ear Wired Headphones Launched at Rs. 2,999

 
21 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Motorola Pulse M Over-the-Ear Wired Headphones Launched at Rs. 2,999

Highlights

  • Motorola Pulse M headphones come with premium design in two colours
  • They come with an in-line remote control
  • The headphones are priced at Rs. 2,999 in India

Shyam Telecom, the licensee of Motorola Companion Products in India, has launched the Motorola Pulse M over-the-ear headphones. The Motorola Pulse M headphones are targeted at premium consumers at a price of Rs. 2,999. Featuring an in-line remote, the headphones come in two colour combinations - White & Gold, Black & Silver - with a metal finish design throughout. Motorola Pulse M headphones will retail at all e-commerce websites and other major outlets.

The Motorola Pulse M headphones feature a softly padded headband with over-ear cups that cushion around the ears. For input, there's a 1.2-metre long 3.5mm detachable audio cable that the company claims is suited "for easy travel and avoid any normal wear & tear." As we said, the headphones come with an in-line remote that can be used for hands-free calling and controlling volume, playback of music. The company is also touting the passive noise cancellation provided by the full-size over-the-ear cups. The Motorola Pulse M headphones feature 40mm drivers that isolate music to render 'studio performance'. It has a sound sensitivity of up to 96 decibels.

Commenting on the launch of Motorola Pulse M, Shyam Telecom said in a release, "We are happy to launch the Motorola signature headphone - Motorola Pulse M for discerning users looking for balanced audio experience. This limited edition is designed by Motorola in US with unmatched clarity of sound, letting you enjoy the deepest hitting drums without sacrificing even a hint of sound quality."

Recently, Shyam Telecom made its Motorola Verve Loop Sports Bluetooth in-ear headphones available in the Indian markets at Rs. 2,499. The Motorola Verve Loop Sports Bluetooth headphones are IP54 rating water-resistant and powered by a lithium-ion battery, which delivers up to 6 hours on a single charge.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Motorola M Pulse, Motorola M Pulse Features, Motorola M Pulse Price in India, Home Entertainment, India, Shyam Telecom, Mobiles
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

US FTC Said to Be Probing Allegations of Amazon's Deceptive Discounting
AlphaBay Dark Web Marketplace Shutdown by US Justice Department
Motorola Pulse M Over-the-Ear Wired Headphones Launched at Rs. 2,999
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  2. Jio Phone Plans Start at Rs. 153 Per Month, Jio Phone TV-Cable Announced
  3. Jio Phone, 'Effectively Free', Launched By Mukesh Ambani: Highlights
  4. Jio Phone Offers Free Calls, Unlimited 4G & a Whole Lot More for 'Free'
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Review
  6. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  7. Jio Phone Does Not Come With India's Favourite App, and Other Fine Print
  8. Mukesh Ambani Likely to Launch Jio Feature Phone Today, How to Watch Live
  9. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Launched: Your 5 Point Guide
  10. LG Q8 Water Resistant Smartphone With Snapdragon 820 SoC Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.