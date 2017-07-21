Motorola Pulse M Over-the-Ear Wired Headphones Launched at Rs. 2,999

Shyam Telecom, the licensee of Motorola Companion Products in India, has launched the Motorola Pulse M over-the-ear headphones. The Motorola Pulse M headphones are targeted at premium consumers at a price of Rs. 2,999. Featuring an in-line remote, the headphones come in two colour combinations - White & Gold, Black & Silver - with a metal finish design throughout. Motorola Pulse M headphones will retail at all e-commerce websites and other major outlets.

The Motorola Pulse M headphones feature a softly padded headband with over-ear cups that cushion around the ears. For input, there's a 1.2-metre long 3.5mm detachable audio cable that the company claims is suited "for easy travel and avoid any normal wear & tear." As we said, the headphones come with an in-line remote that can be used for hands-free calling and controlling volume, playback of music. The company is also touting the passive noise cancellation provided by the full-size over-the-ear cups. The Motorola Pulse M headphones feature 40mm drivers that isolate music to render 'studio performance'. It has a sound sensitivity of up to 96 decibels.

Commenting on the launch of Motorola Pulse M, Shyam Telecom said in a release, "We are happy to launch the Motorola signature headphone - Motorola Pulse M for discerning users looking for balanced audio experience. This limited edition is designed by Motorola in US with unmatched clarity of sound, letting you enjoy the deepest hitting drums without sacrificing even a hint of sound quality."

Recently, Shyam Telecom made its Motorola Verve Loop Sports Bluetooth in-ear headphones available in the Indian markets at Rs. 2,499. The Motorola Verve Loop Sports Bluetooth headphones are IP54 rating water-resistant and powered by a lithium-ion battery, which delivers up to 6 hours on a single charge.