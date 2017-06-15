Moto Z2 Play Now Available via Flipkart and Offline Retail at Rs. 27,999

Lenovo launched the Moto Z2 Play in India last week, and the device is now available for purchase via Flipkart and via offline stores. The big highlight of the Moto Z2 Play is its Moto Mods support, and the smartphone is priced at Rs. 27,999.

On the first day of Moto Z2 Play sale, Flipkart has listed “no-cost EMI" options and a 5 percent instant discount for all Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders. Customers can also avail an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on exchange and up to 55 percent off on select Mods purchase. If you purchase the Moto Z2 Play along with the Hasselblad True Zoom Camera and the JBL SoundBoost speaker Mods, you can get up to 57 percent discount on the Mods, and buy it all at a price of Rs. 45,997.

Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee offer for Rs. 599, where the user will get a guaranteed Rs. 11,000 on exchange of Moto Z2 Play on Flipkart within six to eight months from purchase. For exchange between nine to 12 months from purchase, the exchange value will go down to Rs. 8,500. Additionally, Lenovo has also announced a 100GB additional Reliance Jio 4G data offer for Jio users.

Moto Z2 Play specifications

Moto Z2 Play runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a pixel density of 401ppi. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM.

The Moto Z2 Play sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, an aperture of f/1.7, a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash, as well as laser and dual autofocus lens (laser autofocus with expanded range up to 5 metres and 3 million dual autofocus pixels), At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture, wide-angle lens, and a dual-LED CCT flash.

The 64GB of inbuilt storage on board the Moto Z2 Play can be expanded via microSD card (up to 2TB) - the smartphone has a dedicated microSD card slot, separate from the SIM slots. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery, a major downgrade from 3510mAh battery seen on the predecessor Moto Z Play, but Lenovo claims the new, more efficient chipset will compensate for the loss. The TurboPower charger bundled with the Moto Z2 Play provides 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes, and the battery is rated to deliver up to 30 hours of mixed usage.

Moto Z2 Play connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C (3.1), a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, FM radio, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Moto Z2 Play weighs 145 grams, and measures 156.2x76.2x5.99mm.