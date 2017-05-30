Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto Z2 Play Leaked in Images Showing Moto Mods, Camera Bump, and More

 
30 May 2017
Moto Z2 Play Leaked in Images Showing Moto Mods, Camera Bump, and More

Photo Credit: Roland Quandt/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Moto Z2 Play is the successor to the Moto Z Play
  • Much like its predecessor, the Moto Z2 Play will support Moto Mods
  • The phone will support old Moto Mods

Lenovo certainly appears to have a bunch of phones lined up for launch under its Moto brand, including the Moto E4 and Moto G5S among others. The company is also widely anticipated to launch the successor of the Moto Z Play which Lenovo recently confirmed will pack 3000mAh non-removable battery.

Ahead of any official announcement from the Chinese manufacturer, the Moto Z2 Play has been leaked in a flurry of press renders showing the handset in all its glory. Popular tipster Roland Quandt posted the images on Twitter, and claimed some details like the Moto Z2 Play is said to be 5.99mm thick though if the camera bump is included then it is 8.49mm.

In another leaked render, Quandt posted an image of the Moto Z2 Play showing a 360-degree view. The alleged Z2 Play can be seen featuring an identical design as its predecessor and come with the 16-dot connector for Moto Mods at the back.

moto z2play roland tweet moto

Photo Credit: Roland Quandt/ Twitter

 

The front home button likely to embed the fingerprint scanner can be also seen in the leaked render alongside the Moto branding at the front. Based on leaked renders, the Moto Z2 Play is also likely to sport an all-metal unibody.

In a third tweet related to the Moto Z2 Play, Quandt has claimed that the upcoming phone will support previous Moto Mods announced last year including Insta Share Projector, Moto battery, Hasselblad Camera, and JBL speaker.

Based on preliminary leaks, the Moto Z2 Play is said to sport a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED display; powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC; 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Recently, the Moto Z2 Play was spotted at TENAA, the Chinese certification site, showing off the design.

We can expect Lenovo to announce launch details of the Moto Z2 Play in the coming weeks.

Tags: Lenovo Moto Z2 Play, Lenovo Moto Z2 Play Specifications, Moto Z2 Play, Mobiles, Android
