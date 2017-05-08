If you remember Moto Z Play smartphone from last year, you will remember that its thickness was never pointed out as a flaw by critics as the device's thickness was slightly more than some of other phones by the company to accommodate a large battery capacity of 3510mAh. As per a new leak, Lenovo has decided to go ahead with reduced battery life on Moto Z2 Play to cut down on thickness of the smartphone. Separately, the company has been tipped to be working a Moto Android tablet for the first time in many years.

As per the leaked details of Moto Z2 Play smartphone, shared by Venture Beat, Lenovo's upcoming smartphone will feature a 3000mAh battery, downgraded from its predecessor's 3510mAh, which will result in a drop of maximum listed usage time from 50 hours to 30 hours. While the exact thickness of the smartphone has not been leaked yet, VB suggests that the upcoming phone's thickness will be close to matching Moto Z's thickness (5.19mm).

The Moto Z2 Play leaked details suggest that the phone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport the same 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display as its previous generation. However, the phone is expected to see an upgrade in internals as it has been tipped to be powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The Moto Z2 Play is expected to come with 64GB of built-in storage.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Moto Z2 Play is expected to come with same 5-megapixel front-facing camera as its predecessor but Moto is expected to reduce the resolution of the main camera to achieve increased imaging quality, as per the report. This is why the Moto Z2 Play has been tipped to come with a 12-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, featuring dual autofocus pixels, compared with the 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the Moto Z Play. The Moto Z2 Play is expected to be made available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colours.

Moving to the Android tablet by Moto, Lenovo has been tipped to be working on a tablet with screen size of around 9 to 10 inches, as per a report by Android Police. While there aren't any specific details shared about device, it is expected to come with "productivity mode", which is similar to a multitasking feature on Lenovo's Yoga Book. Productivity mode essentially allows users to pin apps to the navbar and easily move between them without having to use multitask UI or go back to the homescreen, as pointed out in the report.