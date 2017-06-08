While the entire Moto lineup for 2017 has already been leaked earlier this year, we are now starting to see leaks regarding individual models as the year progresses. While on one hand alleged Moto Z2 smartphone has been spotted at a benchmark website, on the other hand freshly leaked renders of the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus have also popped up on the Internet.

Coming first to the Moto Z2, an alleged listing of the smartphone was spotted at benchmark website GeekBench and suggests that it will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, as pointed out in a report by 9To5Google. Apart from the processor, the listing suggests that the Moto Z2 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will pack 4GB of RAM. Notably, the GeekBench 4 scores of Moto Z2 are at par with the Samsung Galaxy S8, as per the report.

Moving on to the leaked renders of alleged Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, shared by popular tipster Roland Quandt, the various colour variants of the smartphones have been leaked online. As per the renders shared by Quandt, both Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus smartphones will be made available in Gray, Blue, Gold, and more colours. However, the similar colours offered for both the smartphones seem to be slightly varying from each other, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena.

The rumoured specifications of Moto E4 Plus include Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M Cortex-A53 chipset paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and Mali-T720MP2 GPU.

In terms of optics, the Moto E4 Plus is expected to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front sensor expected. The Moto E4 Plus is expected to offer 16GB of storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB). It has been tipped to house a 5000mAh removable battery, and offer connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC (select markets), Wi-Fi 802.11n, FM radio, Micro-USB, and GPS.

The Moto E4 on the other hand is expected to launch alongside on July 17 and is said to sport a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS LCD display with 294ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is expected to sport an 8-megapixel rear sensor and house a 2800mAh removable battery.