Soon after the OnePlus 5 release, early adopters thronged forums to complain about a certain 'jelly scrolling effect' that appeared on their screen when scrolling a webpage or through apps like Twitter. Looks like OnePlus 5 users are not alone, and now Moto Z2 Force users are also reporting of the same issue.

XDA Developers was the first to spot and report this issue. The problem was spotted within 5 minutes of using the Moto Z2 Force, and XDA's Daniel Marchena claims that "there is clear warping occurring while scrolling through the app drawer and settings menu." On digging deeper, he found that the Moto Z2 Force actually refreshes in the opposite direction than the Samsung Galaxy S8+, indicating that the "jelly scrolling effect" is caused because the display is mounted upside down.

When the OnePlus 5 issue emerged, many speculations were being made about the cause of the jelly scrolling effect, with one prominent one being it could be a VSync issue, and the other being that the display has been installed upside down in the device. A teardown had later confirmed that the OnePlus 5 had its display IC at the bottom, something that the Moto Z2 Force also seems to imitate, according to the report.

This could be the reason for the 'jelly scrolling effect' appearing on the MotoZ2 Force as well. If what XDA claims is true, this hardware defect does not have a workaround, and no software fix can be expected for the same.

Moto Z2 Force price, specifications

The Moto Z2 Force was launched late last month, and went on sale on August 10. The smartphone's price starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 51,500), and there's no word yet on India price or release date. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with an upgrade to Android O promised), the Moto Z2 Force sports a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) ShatterShield POLED display. The smartphone is powered by the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and is available in two RAM variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone's inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

The Moto Z2 Force bears dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, with one capturing light in colour and the other in monochrome. Both sport Sony IMX386 sensors with 1.25-micron pixels, and an f/2.0 aperture. The setup also bears PDAF, laser autofocus, and a CCT dual-LED flash. As for the front camera, the Moto Z2 Force sports a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree wide angle lens, and LED flash module.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 (v5.0 support to be added with Android O update), NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The 2730mAh battery comes with a 15W TurboPower charger. The Moto Z2 Force measures 155.8x76x 6.1mm, and weighs 143 grams. It supports Google Daydream and Moto Mods as well.