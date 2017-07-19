Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto Z Reportedly Starts Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

19 July 2017
Highlights

  • Moto Z is reported to be receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update
  • The update is initially available on Moto Z in Hong Kong, Indonesia
  • It also brings July Android Security patch

Lenovo brand Moto has reportedly begun rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for its almost year-old modular smartphone, Moto Z. According to a report, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is currently rolling out for the users in Hong Kong and Indonesia. The update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) and includes Google Duo video calling app and Android Security updates for July.

The Moto Z is Lenovo's first modular smartphone that was launched last year and it came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow pre-installed. TechDroider reports that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto Z changes the firmware version of the smartphone to NPL26.118-20. Although the size of the update is not mentioned, it packs July Android Security updates for the device. Besides, the icons have now got a rounded touch to them along with app shortcuts and improved Doze feature.

moto z nougat techdroider Moto Z

While the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto Z is initially rolling out in Hong Kong and Indonesia, Moto is expected to widen the rollout in the coming weeks. Moto has detailed instructions on the update screen of Moto Z that says there should at least be 50 percent battery available before the updation process starts. To update, users need to go to Settings > About Phone > Software Updates to check if there's an update available or not.

For the specifications, the Moto Z features a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and laser autofocus, and 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens and a front flash. It also sports a water-repellent coating. The company says the smartphone's 2600mAh battery can deliver up to 30 hours of battery life, with TurboPower charging to give 8 hours of battery life in 15 minutes.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shubham Verma

Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
