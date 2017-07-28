Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto X4 Price Leaks Ahead of Official Launch

 
28 July 2017
Photo Credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Moto X4 said to be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 26,500)
  • No launch date is certain as of now
  • The pricing likely to be around the Moto X Style's that launched in 2015

Moto X4, the much-anticipated fourth-generation Moto X-series smartphone, was expected to be revealed earlier this week alongside Moto Z2 Force. That, however, didn't happen, and now the European pricing of the unannounced Moto X4 has been tipped.

According to tipster Roland Quandt, the Moto X4 will be launched with a price tag of EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the European market. Quandt in a tweet claims that the said pricing of the Moto X4 is for Eastern Europe. Additionally, the leaked pricing only refers to a 32GB storage variant which may mean that there will one storage variant only. The rumoured pricing is notably is around the same mark when the last Moto X-series smartphone was launched. Back in 2015, the Moto X Style was launched at $399 (approximately Rs. 27,000). The Moto X4 is expected to be announced soon.

The rumoured Moto X4 has already been leaked in the past several times seemingly revealing the handset. Based on preliminary leaks, it will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display.

Further, the Moto X4 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 630 SoC, and launch in two variants - 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone is likely to sport a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The Moto X4 is expected to come with a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel and another 8-megapixel sensor at the back. Other rumoured features include NFC, IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 via USB Type-C.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Motorola Moto X4

Motorola Moto X4

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

2.2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel
Ketan Pratap

