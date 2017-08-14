Moto X4 Leaked in Renders, Colour Variants and Specifications Tipped

Moto X4 smartphone has been among leaks for quite some time and now more renders of the smartphone have been leaked online, also revealing colour variants.

The leaked renders of the Moto X4, shared by Android Authority, suggest that the smartphone comes with a glass back and same dual camera setup design that was shared by @evleaks earlier this month. The smartphone will reportedly be made available in Super Black and Sterling Blue colours and will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button at front.

Moving on to the specifications, Android Authority reports that the Moto X4 will sport a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top and will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with Adreno 508 GPU. Interestingly, the report says that the Moto X4 will come in two RAM/ storage variants, i.e. 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant has been tipped to be launched in in North America, Latin America, and Europe while the 4GB RAM variant is expected to make its way to the Asia Pacific region.

In terms of optics, the Moto X4 smartphone has been tipped to come with a dual camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. At front, the Moto X4 is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor, with f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel size, that is capable of shooting videos in up to 4K resolution.

The smartphone has been tipped to house a 3000mAh battery that would support the company's TurboCharging feature. The Moto X4 is expected to measure 148.35x73.4x7.99mm and weigh 163 grams.

The phone has been said to come with features including Moto Actions, Moto Display, and Moto Voice that can already be seen in previous devices from the company. Finally, the Moto X4 is expected to come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which means that you will be able to take it near swimming pool without worrying about those occasional splashes.