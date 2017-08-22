Lenovo's upcoming Moto X4 smartphone is expected to launch on August 24 later this week, but even before the official announcement, the handset has now been leaked in render and live images. From the leaked images, it appears that the Moto X4 will feature a rather shiny back that might remind you of HTC's U11 smartphone, which has been made available in shiny and vibrant colours.

The Moto X4 leaked live images, shared by SlashGear, show the same design on the smartphone and the dual rear camera setup as the previous leaks. However, the most prominent aspect in the newly leaked images is the shiny metallic back of the smartphone that seems to be more reflective than noticed in earlier leaked images. The round shaped dual camera setup can be seen with both sensors right below the LED flash.

Separately, MotorolaFans reports that an official Lenovo distributor from Iran has shared the images of the upcoming Moto X4 on Instagram. As per the shared image, the Moto X4 will sport a 5.2-inch full-HD display and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The smartphone has been tipped to come in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants and house a 3000mAh. Interestingly, these specifications are in line with earlier leaks as well.

To recall, the Moto X4 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with Adreno 508 GPU. The smartphone has been pegged to come in two RAM/ storage variants, i.e. 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant has been tipped to be launched in in North America, Latin America, and Europe while the 4GB RAM variant is expected to make its way to the Asia Pacific region.

In terms of optics, the Moto X4 smartphone has been tipped to come with a dual camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. At front, the Moto X4 is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor, with f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel size, that is capable of shooting videos in up to 4K resolution.

The smartphone has been tipped to house a 3000mAh battery that would support the company's TurboCharging feature. The Moto X4 is expected to measure 148.35x73.4x7.99mm and weigh 163 grams. The upcoming Lenovo smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the European market.