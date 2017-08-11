Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto X4 Leaked in New Images Showing Thick Side Profile, August 24 Launch Likely

 
11 August 2017
Highlights

  • Moto X4 said to launch on August 24
  • It is likely to sport dual cameras at the back
  • The phone expected to launch in Brazil first

Last few weeks have seen multiple leaks around the Moto X4 smartphone which is likely to launch later this month. Now, a bunch of live images have hit the Internet, claiming to show the unannounced Moto X4 from all angles.

The leaked images, shared by Brazilian site Tudocelular, purportedly show the Moto X4's thick side profile as well as confirm 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom panel. Corroborating earlier leaks, the Moto X4 can be seen featuring a dual camera at the back. Further, the rear design can be seen featuring a glass-like design, and it is evident that the back will be a fingerprint magnet. Further, the front panel can be seen featuring a home button which should also embed the fingerprint sensor. The bottom panel can be also seen sporting a USB Type-C port while the top can be seen holding the hybrid SIM slot. The leaked images also show a left panel bare of any button, and right housing the power and volume rocker buttons.

The leaked images also show power adapter and earphones which confirm that the handset will ship with bundled earphones. The Brazilian site also claims that Motorola has sent out invites for an event on August 24 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Based on preliminary leaks, the Moto X4 will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sport a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It is expected to come in either 16GB or 32GB of built-in storage. There are rumours that the Moto X4 may come in two variants - 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage.

