Motorola India is set to launch a new smartphone and based on recent chain of teasers across its social media accounts with the tagline “Xperience”, it is likely that we could see the Moto X4 in the country soon. The Moto X4 was first unveiled at IFA 2017 earlier this month highlighting both Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants as well as a dual rear camera setup.

While the company hasn’t explicitly mentioned the Moto X4 in its teasers, it has been hinting towards the smartphone with a series of images that are essentially natural settings shaped as a smartphone. For example, a top view of the swimming pool with two floats on one side that makes up an image of the Moto X4’s rear with dual cameras. Similarly, another teaser shows a smartwatch with two sub-dials and a rim that’s again suggestive of the Moto X4’s dual rear camera setup that features a protruding round-shaped ring protection.

With the arrival of a new Motorola phone, comes an #Xperience unlike any other. Guess which one’s being shown here and stand to win! pic.twitter.com/9mP1f9twRP — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 18, 2017

Motorola India has not yet revealed a specific date of the launch of what is probably the Moto X4 as of now, but the frequency of the tweets suggests that the company could let out more teasers and launch details soon enough.

A luxurious #xperience like no other! Guess them all correctly to win exciting things in store for you! pic.twitter.com/3VDY8NDbBp — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 18, 2017

The Moto X4 sports a metal unibody design that was unveiled in Super Black and Sterling Blue colour options. It sports a fingerprint scanner under the home button on the front, while the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack are found on the bottom of the handset.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto X4 runs on on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and supports a single-SIM slot (Nano). It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display with 424ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Powering the smartphone is a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM.

The Moto X4 highlights a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a one 12-megapixel dual autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels; and another 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. Additional features include ultra-wide angle shot, professional mode, depth detection and depth effects, selective Focus, selective Black & White (beta), among other things. The front camera sees a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with flash support, f/2.0 aperture, and 1-micron pixels.

The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Connectivity options include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS, GLONASS, 4G LTE, and FM radio support. The Moto X4 measures 148.35x73.4x7.99mm and weighs 163 grams.

Notably, while the Moto X4 supports both Alexa and Google Assistant, the former won’t be available for the Indian audience just yet.