Moto X4 Launch Now Expected at IFA 2017, With Stall Spotted at Venue

 
31 August 2017
Photo Credit: @rquandt/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Moto X4 originally expected to launch on September 2
  • Moto X4 is expected to bear a price tag starting $349.99
  • Lenovo may unveil the Moto X4 at the IFA 2017 in Berlin

The much-leaked next smartphone in the Moto X series, Moto X4, was recently expected to launch at a Facebook Live event held by Moto Philippines at 6pm local time (3:30pm IST) on Saturday, September 2. Now, a renowned tipster has shared an image of a Moto X4 launch counter straight from Berlin where the IFA 2017 is happening, suggesting that Moto could launch the smartphone earlier at the trade show.

The image was posted on Twitter by Roland Quandt, who spotted a Moto X4 stall inside the IFA 2017 venue, surrounded by few springs that are used to showcase smartphones. The IFA 2017 trade show is officially slated to begin from Friday, September 1 and will conclude on Wednesday, September 6 - and Lenovo clearly doesn't want to miss the platform to unveil its upcoming offering - alongside its planned Philippines launch.

The Moto X4 is expected to carry an online MSRP of $349.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400) and $399.99 (roughly Rs. 25,600), suggesting that there are going to be two variants of Moto X4.

As reported earlier, the Moto X4 is tipped to have a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with Adreno 508 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It is said to pack 64GB of inbuilt storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). For the cameras, the Moto X4 will sport two 12-megapixel rear cameras - one for colour and the other for monochrome grade. At the front, there should be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 3000mAh battery, and should run on Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

Tags: Moto X4 Specifications, Moto, Moto X4 Specifications Leak, Moto X4 IFA 2017 Launch, Mobiles, Lenovo
Shubham Verma

Moto X4 Launch Now Expected at IFA 2017, With Stall Spotted at Venue
 
 

