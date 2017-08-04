Leaks can be a tricky thing and while there are some more believable than others, at the end of the day, we always suggest our readers to take them with a pinch of salt. Prolific tipster Evan Blass on Thursday said that the render of Moto X4 previously shared by him might be an early render of the smartphone and the final design looks exactly like the one seen in a leaked presentation video earlier this year.

To recall, Evan Blass shared the render of Moto X4 last month and suggested that the smartphone's rear camera panel would have dual cameras with LED flash support beneath the sensors. At the time, we pointed out in our report that this design was different than the one seen in an earlier leaked presentation from the company. The leaked presentation, posted on Baidu, showed the dual camera setup with LED flash support on top. Apart from the position of the LED flash, there are other subtle differences in terms of design as well.

On Thursday, Blass admitted that the final design is closer to the one seen in presentation rather than the render that he shared earlier. Evan Blass aka @evleaks said in his tweet that he has indeed seen the final design on the Moto X4. The leaked presentation also points to AI integration, Smart Camera features, IP68-certification for dust and water resistance, apart from Always-On Voice hotword support.

As per the previous leaks, the Moto X4 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC. The Moto X4 has been tipped to come with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There is discrepancy in terms of storage as the smartphone can come with either 16GB or 32GB of built-in storage. It is possible that Moto X4 might be launched in two variants - 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage.

In terms of optics, the GFXBench listing of the smartphone has suggested that it sports a 16-megapixel camera at front and a 12-megapixel sensor at the back. The Moto X4 is expected to come with a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel and another 8-megapixel sensor at the back. Interestingly, the Moto X4 is expected to be the first non-Google smartphone to support the search giant's Project Fi MVNO service that allow users to switch seamlessly between the different carriers.