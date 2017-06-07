Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto X Play to Get Android Nougat Update Soon, Moto India Confirms

07 June 2017
Highlights

  • The phone was launched back in 2015
  • The company has not provided a specific release date
  • Moto X Play comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD display

It seems like the Moto X Play will be getting the Android Nougat treatment, as the company's India chapter has confirmed that the update should be coming to the smartphone in near future. While the company has already rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Moto X Force, it also launched Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones with Android 7.0 Nougat.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Moto India said, "Nougat will come to the Moto X Play soon." However, the company has said that it is currently unable to provide a "definite release" for the update. Notably, the company has not mentioned whether it will be rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat or straight away upgrade the Moto X Play to a higher (Android 7.1.1) version. The phone was launched back in 2015 in India at Rs. 18,499.

In terms of specifications, Moto X Play smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display offering a pixel density of 403pppi. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 405 GPU and 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, Moto X Play comes with a 21-megapixel rear camera which has an f/2.0 aperture and CCT (Colour Correlated Temperature) flash with dual-LED modules.

The rear camera features Phase Detect Auto-Focus (PDAF) and can record 1080p HD video at 30fps. The Moto X Play houses a 3630mAh battery and weighs just 169 grams.

Apart from Moto X Play, Moto G4 and G4 Plus smartphones started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update last year while the Moto Z Play started receiving the update back in February this year.

Redmi Note 4
