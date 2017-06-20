While Amazon is hosting its smartphone sale till June 21, Flipkart is now offering a lucrative discount for Moto fans. The Moto X Force that was launched last year in February has received up to Rs. 22,400 price cut, and is available to buy for as low as Rs. 12,999 only.

The 32GB and 64GB variants of the Moto X Force are up for grabs for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,599 only. For the 32GB variant, there is a further up to Rs. 12,000 exchange discount applicable, while the 64GB variant offers up to Rs. 14,500 off on exchange. If the maximum ceiling limit of these discounts is applied, you can buy the Moto X Force for as low as Rs. 999 only from Flipkart.

On the 32GB variant, there is a flat Rs. 22,000 discount, while on the 64GB variant offers a flat Rs. 22,400 discount. Furthermore, on both the smartphone, you can get an additional 5 percent off if you purchase using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

When launched last year, the Moto X Force was priced at Rs. 49,999 for 32GB storage variant and Rs. 53,999 for the 64GB variant. The smartphone was launched as a Flipkart exclusive at that time, and the biggest highlight is pegged to be the 'ShatterShield' display. The company says the display is made of an aluminium rigid core, flexible AMOLED screen, and dual-layer touchscreen panels (redundancy in case one goes bad) - wouldn't break into pieces even when dropped on a slab of concrete. Additionally, the smartphone comes with water-repellent nano-coating.

As for specifications, the Moto X Force runs on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out-of-the-box and features a 5.4-inch QHD (1440x2560) display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz with 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM powers the smartphone under-the-hood. It supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 2TB) and is backed by a 3760mAh battery as well.

In the camera department, the 4G LTE supporting Moto X Force houses a 21-megapixel rear-camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash and Phase Detect Autofocus, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter with flash and an f/2.0 aperture.