Moto X (2017) Leaked in Images, Tips Front Flash and Fingerprint Scanner

 
20 April 2017
Moto X (2017) Leaked in Images, Tips Front Flash and Fingerprint Scanner

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Highlights

  • Moto X (2017) is tipped to sport a fingerprint sensor in the front
  • It is expected to offer 32GB of inbuilt storage
  • The images also indicate a front flash

After getting leaked in live images last month, more photos of the Moto X (2017) have surfaced online. These pictures show the device from various angles giving us more clarity on its design and other details.

The Moto X (2017) images have been leaked by SlashLeaks (found on Weibo), and they cement all the things that have been said in previous leaks. The smartphone is seen with a Moto Z-like circular camera setup but with dual rear cameras. The smartphone seems to have an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor at the front and come with flash support for the front camera as well. There is a trademark Moto logo with a dimple at the back and the smartphone in the live images sports antenna lines too. The USB Type-C port and speaker grille are all situated at the bottom edge, while the 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top.

Previous rumours suggest that the Moto X (2017) will feature a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, however, there is a separate leak that suggests 4GB RAM as well. There’s expected to be 32GB of inbuilt storage, and the rear camera is tipped to have a 13-megapixel resolution.

The Moto X (2017) is expected to launch soon, however there has been no confirmation of an event from Lenovo's end. Going by the mediocre specifications and the rather uninspiring design, only the Moto brand’s budget-friendly policy could be the main attraction for consumers. One more interesting thing to notice from the photos is that Lenovo has not integrated connected pins at the back of the device for Moto Mods support.

Tags: Motorola, Moto X 2017, Moto X (2017), Moto X Features, Moto X Specifications, Moto X 2017 Design, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

